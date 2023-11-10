The Premier League has named the best footballer of October

The English Premier League has announced that Liverpool's winger, Mohamed Salah, has been crowned the best footballer for the month of October.

The Egyptian marksman netted five goals during the month, showcasing his prowess in matches against Brighton, Everton, and Nottingham. Additionally, Liverpool currently occupies the third position in the Premier League, amassing 24 points.

It is noteworthy that this accolade marks Salah's fifth in the Premier League, placing him in the esteemed company of Steven Gerrard and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have each received six awards, and surpassing the records of Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero, who have been honored seven times.

Mohamed Salah was unstoppable in October 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KWPBlML6PA — Premier League (@premierleague) November 10, 2023

Additionally, it is worth noting that the title of the finest coach for October was bestowed upon Tottenham's mentor, Angelos Postecoglou.