Football news Today, 11:18
The player of the Brazilian national team was excluded from the team

The striker of the Brazilian national team, Anthony, was excluded from the team before the September matches, the website of the national team reports.

The coaching staff called up Gabriel Jesus for the first two qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup.

In connection with information that appeared on the network on Monday, September 4, and requires investigation, striker Anthony was excluded from the national team. Arsenal player Gabi Jesus, who was not initially included in the list of 36 players, was called in his place.

As reported by The Telegraph, Mancunian winger Anthony is now under investigation by Greater Manchester Police. The Brazilian's ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence. Recently, Gabriella Cavallin provided new evidence of the footballer's guilt.

The player himself denies this information. He published a post on his Instagram, where he writes that this is not true. From the very beginning, he treated this issue seriously and respectfully, providing proper explanations to the police. However, the player has confidently stated that the allegations are false and that the evidence already provided and that which will be provided in the future proves that he is innocent of the allegations made.

Antoni decided to publicly deny this information and hopes that the police will prove that he is not guilty.

