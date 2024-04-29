RU RU
Main News Football news The Manchester City manager shared his thoughts on the title struggle in the Premier League

The Manchester City manager shared his thoughts on the title struggle in the Premier League

Football news 29 apr 2024, 02:15
The Manchester City manager shared his thoughts on the title race in the Premier League Photo: https://twitter.com/cityreport_

Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, shared his reflections on the championship race in the Premier League.

During the post-match press conference, the Spaniard likened it to climbing a mountain. With only four games remaining, he emphasized the significant challenges ahead.

"The only thing in our hands is another week that we have to win. If we draw, we won't win the Premier League. That's how it is. We continue this in a tough game. Now we'll rest a bit and prepare for the next match," Pep disclosed.

He also remarked that the previous season was far superior to the current one. It's noteworthy that Manchester City has fixtures remaining against Wolverhampton, Fulham, Tottenham, and West Ham in the Premier League.

Manchester City secured a 2:0 away victory over Nottingham Forest in the 35th round of the English Premier League. The "Cityzens" triumphed thanks to goals from Joško Gvardiol and Erling Haaland.

At the end of the first half, City encountered an unfortunate moment: their primary goalkeeper, Ederson, sustained an injury. Ederson did not return for the second half; he was replaced by Stefan Ortega. According to Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, Ederson's injury "doesn't look very good."

