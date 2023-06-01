The legend of Arsenal recommended to fire Arteta

Arsenal legend Tony Adams suggested the club should consider firing coach Mikel Arteta.

He said the Canaries will find it difficult to compete with Manchester City in the new season and that the team may have reached its peak under the Spaniard.

"I am not in favor of the immediate dismissal of Arteta, I think it could be a useful solution in the future," he said.

Recall that Arsenal led the Premier League for a long time last season, but eventually gave the lead to Man City.