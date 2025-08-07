The intrigue is building! Benfica one step away from signing Antony

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Brazilian could be moving to Portugal.
Football news Today, 15:26
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Anthony during his time playing for MJ (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The transfer saga surrounding the Brazilian winger could be resolved as early as next week.

Details: According to Goal.com, Portuguese side Benfica have made an official offer for 25-year-old winger Antony, whose contract currently belongs to Manchester United.

The Eagles are keen on taking the player on loan with an option to buy, while the Red Devils are insisting on a permanent transfer this summer. Manchester United's financial demands are currently putting Benfica off, and both sides are searching for a compromise.

Previously, Spanish side Betis, where the Brazilian played on loan last season, was considered one of the main contenders for Antony. In 26 matches for the Seville club, he scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists, establishing himself as one of the leaders in the attacking line.

The portal Transfermarkt values the player at 35 million euros.

Reminder: Not such a friendly match. Betis and Como players got into a fight during the game

