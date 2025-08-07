Not such a friendly match. Betis and Como players brawl during the game
In a friendly match held on Wednesday, August 6, Betis faced off against Como. But this encounter was anything but friendly, delivering plenty of heated moments and raw emotion.
Details: Towards the end of the first half, players from both sides got into a fight. To make matters even more chaotic, Cucho Hernández accidentally struck his own teammate in the scuffle. All in all, it was far from a peaceful affair.
As for the result, Como came away with a 3-2 victory over Betis. Pablo Fornals from the Spanish side and Máximo Perrone were both shown straight red cards, so the match ended with both teams down to 10 men.
