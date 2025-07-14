20-year-old Man United fan banned from stadiums after brawl with Grealish

In early April, following the Manchester derby, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish was struck in the face by a rival team's supporter. Now the case has been settled in court, and the fan has received his punishment.

Details: According to Sky Sports, 20-year-old fan Alfie Holt pleaded guilty to a single count of assaulting Grealish. Court records show Holt had been shouting abuse at City players before he punched Grealish in the face as the winger was heading toward the tunnel.

Grealish said he tried to speak to Holt but couldn't hear him over the crowd noise. After a verbal exchange, Holt struck the player. Holt claimed Grealish insulted him first, calling him a "weirdo." The court fined Holt £253 and banned him from attending matches for three years.

Reminder: The court recognized that Grealish is "vulnerable" as a player in such situations and emphasized the need for punishment to prevent similar incidents in the future.