Monterrey vs Charlotte prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 8, 2025

One of the final group stage matches in the Leagues Cup will take place overnight from Thursday to Friday at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, where the home side Monterrey will face off against Charlotte. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance for success.

Match preview

“Rayados” have had a mixed campaign in the Leagues Cup, but continue to show a powerful and cohesive squad with real depth — capable of delivering at any level. After a defeat to Cincinnati (2-3) and a draw with the Red Bulls, Domènec Torrent’s men find themselves with no room for error. Nevertheless, their Liga MX start has been strong, with two wins in three matches, solid ball control, and clinical finishing.

The main threat for the Mexicans is Germán Berterame, who’s already bagged 18 goals this season, as well as the creative trio of Canales, Torres, and Ocampos. At the back, the experienced Sergio Ramos might lack pace, but his reading of the game is second to none. Monterrey are well-drilled and highly motivated, and against a Charlotte side with a leaky defense, that could be the decisive factor.

The Americans came into the Leagues Cup on the back of fine MLS form — four straight wins looked promising, but the first two tournament matches quickly exposed defensive frailties. A heavy loss to Juárez (1-4) and a 2-2 draw with Chivas followed by a penalty shootout defeat are worrying signs. Their chances of advancing are slim, but the team can still spring a surprise, especially if the opposition lets their guard down.

Charlotte’s attack is powered by star newcomer Wilfried Zaha and Spaniard Pep Biel, who already boasts a 10+10 goal and assist tally this season. Yet, major questions linger at the back — even with veteran Tim Ream in the lineup. It’s hard to see Charlotte containing Monterrey’s creativity, especially with the pressure and motivation on the Mexican side.

Expected lineups

: Luis Cárdenas, Rodolfo Chávez, Víctor Guzmán, Sergio Ramos, Luis Reyes, Lucas Ocampos, Jesús Rodríguez, Sergio Medina, Omar Torres, Sergio Canales, Germán Berterame Charlotte: Daniel Bingham, Jayden Marshall-Rutty, Tim Ream, Bill Tuiloma, Brandt Bronico, Andrew Privett, Pep Biel, Dylan Diagne, Wilfried Zaha, Carlos Vargas, Liel Abada

Match facts and head-to-head

Monterrey have played both Leagues Cup matches over 2.5 total goals

Charlotte have conceded 6 goals in 2 tournament rounds

These teams have never met before in official competition

Prediction

Monterrey take the pitch with one goal in mind — win and advance. They’re deeper, more cohesive, and better balanced across the lines. Charlotte have attacking potential, but defense remains their Achilles’ heel. In this context, a bet on “Over 2.5 total goals” at 1.60 seems the most logical choice. Most likely, the Mexicans will get the job done, but it certainly won’t be boring.