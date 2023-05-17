The head of Barcelona has changed his mind about leaving the club
Football news Today, 14:30
Photo: Mateu Alemani
Спортивный директор “Барселоны” Матеу Алемани передумал уходить из каталонского клуба, сообщает The Athletic.
По сведениям источника, президент каталонцев Жоан Лапорта отговорил специалиста от ухода в “Астону Виллу”, которая предлагала ему более выгодный контракт.
Таким образом, Алемани будет работать в “Барселоне” как минимум до завершения своего контракта летом 2024 года.
Напомним, что несколько дней назад “Барселона” гарантировала себе чемпионский титул в Ла Лиге.
Не пропустите: “Барселона” готова провести громкий обмен с "Арсеналом".
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 15:15 The goal from Ukrainian player Yarmolenko helped "Al Ain" secure a big victory in the Cup
Football news Today, 05:36 "Barcelona" is planning to extend the contract of one of its key players
Football news Yesterday, 16:56 "Inter" once again defeated "Milan" in the UEFA Champions League semifinals
Football news Yesterday, 15:30 "Bayern" has made a decision regarding João Cancelo, who is on loan from "Manchester City"
Football news Yesterday, 15:15 "Barcelona" made an offer to Messi
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:30 "Arsenal" is ready to pay over 100 million for the midfielder of the English national team Football news Today, 16:15 "Newcastle" could snatch a forward from "Chelsea" Football news Today, 15:42 Jurgen Klopp has requested Liverpool to make a high-profile transfer Football news Today, 15:30 "Real Madrid" faces a technical defeat in the Spanish league Football news Today, 15:15 The goal from Ukrainian player Yarmolenko helped "Al Ain" secure a big victory in the Cup Football news Today, 14:55 "Marseille" is interested in buying one of the best Ukrainian football players Football news Today, 14:42 Rakitsky named the reason for his return to Ukraine from Russia Football news Today, 14:30 The head of Barcelona has changed his mind about leaving the club Football news Today, 14:15 11 football players could leave "AC Milan" during the summer Football news Today, 13:55 "Manchester United" has entered the race to sign the controversial forward from "Bayern Munich"
Sport Predictions
Football 18 may 2023 Basel vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 Sevilla vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Freiburg vs Wolfsburg predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Cadiz vs Valladolid predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Lyon vs Monaco predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023