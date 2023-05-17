EN RU
The head of Barcelona has changed his mind about leaving the club

Football news Today, 14:30
The head of Barcelona has changed his mind about leaving the club Photo: Mateu Alemani

Спортивный директор “Барселоны” Матеу Алемани передумал уходить из каталонского клуба, сообщает The Athletic.

По сведениям источника, президент каталонцев Жоан Лапорта отговорил специалиста от ухода в “Астону Виллу”, которая предлагала ему более выгодный контракт.

Таким образом, Алемани будет работать в “Барселоне” как минимум до завершения своего контракта летом 2024 года.

Напомним, что несколько дней назад “Барселона” гарантировала себе чемпионский титул в Ла Лиге.

Не пропустите: “Барселона” готова провести громкий обмен с "Арсеналом".

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert

