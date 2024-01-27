The gravest concerns have been validated. Barcelona's defender may no longer partake in this season

Barcelona's defender Alejandro Balde is at risk of missing the remainder of the current season. The 20-year-old Spaniard sustained an injury during the quarter-final match of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao (2-4).

As per Barcelona's press service, a medical examination revealed an injury to the player's posterior cruciate ligament. In the coming days, the footballer will undergo surgery in Finland.

Earlier reports suggested that in the case of surgery, the defender would be sidelined for at least four months.

Balde, a product of Barcelona's youth academy, has featured in 28 matches for the Blaugranas this season, contributing with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Under Xavi's management, the team currently holds the third position in the La Liga standings. Today, at 18:30 Central European Time, the Catalan side will face Villarreal in the 22nd round of the championship.

Previously, we reported that Barcelona is not parting ways with Robert Lewandowski for now and will afford the Polish striker the opportunity to decide his own future.

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona is not parting ways with Robert Lewandowski for now and will allow the Pole to decide his own future.