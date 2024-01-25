Barcelona faces the risk of losing their key defender for an extended period. He may require surgery

Barcelona faces the risk of losing defender Alejandro Balde for an extended period due to an injury sustained in the quarter-final match of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao (2:4).

Initially expected to be out for one to two months due to a muscle tear, the situation could be even worse.

According to Marca, Balde may require surgery, putting him at risk of being sidelined for a full four months. An alternative option is conservative treatment for the player.

Balde, a product of Barcelona's youth system, has featured in 28 matches for the Blaugrana in the current season, contributing with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Barcelona, led by Xavi, currently holds the third position in the La Liga table. On Saturday, January 27, the Catalan team will face Villarreal in the 22nd round of La Liga.