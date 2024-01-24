Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 18:07
Steven Perez
In the quarter-final clash of the Copa del Rey at their home ground, San Mamés, Athletic Bilbao hosted Barcelona on Wednesday, January 24.

The hosts remarkably initiated the match. As early as the 37th second, Athletic surged ahead with a goal from Guruzeta. Within a few minutes, the score could have been 2-0, but the Basque striker failed to find the net. In the middle of the first half, Barcelona managed to level the score. The goal was authored by Robert Lewandowski. Six minutes later, on the 26th minute, Lamine Jamal skillfully maneuvered past a defender and, with a splendid strike into the far corner from outside the penalty area, propelled Barça ahead.

Athletic commenced the second half impressively. In the 49th minute, Oihan Sancet equalized the match. Bilbao looked superior on the football field, yet Barcelona had two incredible opportunities. Lamine Yamal twice found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but failed to hit the target on both occasions. The regulation time concluded with a 2-2 draw.

In the first extra time, Barcelona statically controlled the ball, while Bilbao defended calmly. It seemed that the first 15 minutes would also end in a draw, but no. Already in the 106th minute, Athletic intercepted the ball, swiftly transitioned to a counter-attack, and Iñaki Williams put the Basques ahead.

Barcelona had only 15 minutes to save this match. The Catalans failed to do so. Inaki's brother, Nico Williams, sealed the match with a goal in the 121st minute. Athletic won the match and secured a trip to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Copa del Rey. Quarter-final

Athletic Bilbao 4-2 Barcelona (AET)
Goals: 1-0 Guruzeta, 1-1 26 Lewandowski, 1-2 32 Yamal, 2-2 Sancet, 3-2 106 Iñaki Williams, 4:2 - 121 Nico Williams

