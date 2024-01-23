RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona will not insist on the transfer of Lewandowski

Barcelona will not insist on the transfer of Lewandowski

Football news Today, 06:00
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Barcelona will not insist on the transfer of Lewandowski Photo: Łączy nas piłka

Despite not entirely successful performances in Barcelona, the Catalan club will not part ways with its forward.

According to Sport, this summer, Barcelona will give Robert Lewandowski the opportunity to decide his own future. The club offices want the Polish striker to stay with the team, but they will understand his decision to leave Barcelona.

It is reported that last summer, clubs from Saudi Arabia were interested in the 35-year-old forward, but Robert himself stated that he sees himself playing at the highest level for several more years.

His contract with the Catalan club expires in the summer of 2026, and it is not ruled out that Barcelona may start negotiations on extending the employment agreement. In the current season, the Pole has played 27 matches in the blue and garnet shirt, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 20 million euros.

Earlier, Barcelona refused to sell their defender Ronald Araujo to Robert's former club, Bayern Munich.

Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:35 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON
La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Yesterday, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road
Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League
The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Yesterday, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:03 Another loss. The main goalkeeper of the Egyptian national team will no longer play at AFCON Football news Today, 08:03 A Saudi club wants to sign a defender from Manchester United Boxing News Today, 07:37 Akui is the new WBA flyweight champion Tennis news Today, 06:59 The first semifinal pair of the Australian Open has been announced Football news Today, 06:55 Bayern is making efforts to keep their star, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid Football news Today, 06:36 Only Barry is ahead of him. Milner has moved into second place for the most games in the EPL Football news Today, 06:04 The Chilean football legend has returned to his boyhood club Football news Today, 06:00 Barcelona will not insist on the transfer of Lewandowski Football news Today, 05:39 Bayern's technical director, who had been with the club since 2014, has left the club Football news Today, 05:10 Newcastle could sell Paraguay forward due to financial fair-play issues
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Gambia vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Braga vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Mauritania vs Algeria prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Angola vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024