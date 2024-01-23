Barcelona will not insist on the transfer of Lewandowski

Despite not entirely successful performances in Barcelona, the Catalan club will not part ways with its forward.

According to Sport, this summer, Barcelona will give Robert Lewandowski the opportunity to decide his own future. The club offices want the Polish striker to stay with the team, but they will understand his decision to leave Barcelona.

It is reported that last summer, clubs from Saudi Arabia were interested in the 35-year-old forward, but Robert himself stated that he sees himself playing at the highest level for several more years.

His contract with the Catalan club expires in the summer of 2026, and it is not ruled out that Barcelona may start negotiations on extending the employment agreement. In the current season, the Pole has played 27 matches in the blue and garnet shirt, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 20 million euros.

Earlier, Barcelona refused to sell their defender Ronald Araujo to Robert's former club, Bayern Munich.