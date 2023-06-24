The German national team has put forward an ultimatum to the head coach

According to Bild, the head coach of the German national team, Hans-Dieter Flick, may be dismissed.

The president of the German Football Association, Bernd Neuendorf, is reportedly unhappy with the team's results and performance. As a result, Flick has been given two matches - against Japan and France in September - to improve the situation. If the team's performance does not improve, there is a possibility of a coaching change. The candidates for the position of the head coach of the German national team are Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner, Stefan Kuntz, and Rudi Feller.

In the last four matches, the German national team has failed to secure a victory, drawing with Ukraine (3-3) and losing to Belgium (2-3), Poland (0-1), and Colombia (0-2).