The French national team midfielder has made a choice between the two English giants

After leaving Juventus, France midfielder Adrien Rabiot was being eyed by many clubs, but he himself has already made a decision on where he wants to continue his career.

According to TuttoJuve, the 29-year-old has recently considered two offers from top English clubs, namely Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, he did not find continuing his career at the Merseyside club quite tempting, which is not the case with the offer from the Red Devils.

Rabiot is now only thinking about continuing his career at Manchester United. Negotiations between the parties are now going well and much points to the fact that in the end he will end up at Old Trafford.

Back in 2022, the 29-year-old was very close to joining the Red Devils. At that time, an agreement was even reached on a transfer fee of €20 million.

But on the way to finalising the deal stood the exorbitant expectations of the player's mother, who demanded a large sum for the signing of the contract.