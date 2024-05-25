RU RU
The former Italian champion has decided on the main contender for the post of head coach

Football news Today, 06:04
Before the end of this week, SSC Napoli could announce the appointment of a new coach. According to several Italian publications, the former manager of Inter Milan and Chelsea, Antonio Conte, will assume the role.

Previously, he had been linked to a position at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Even before the start of this season, the Italian specialist was considered a potential leader for the Italian champions, but they ultimately chose Rudy Garcia.

Following an incredible previous season, Napoli displayed less than satisfactory results this year, leading to three changes in coaching staff within a year. Garcia was dismissed on November 14th, and Walter Mazzarri was appointed in his place, but he managed the team for an even shorter period and was replaced by Francesco Calzona on February 19th.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Conte has identified another target for the club, namely Gian Piero Gasperini, the coach of Atalanta, who won the Europa League. It is believed that the club intends to retain Gasperini, although the Italian himself has expressed willingness to explore opportunities with other teams.

Antonio Conte has previously managed several Italian clubs, including Inter Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta. He has also coached the Italian national team. Over the course of two years, he was the head coach of Chelsea, and most recently managed Tottenham Hotspur. Conte has won the Serie A four times – thrice with Juventus and once with Inter Milan. With Chelsea, he clinched the FA Cup and secured victory in the Premier League.

