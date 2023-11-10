The former Brazilian national team player insulted Mbappe. The reason is in the words of a Frenchman

Former Brazilian national team player Felipe Melo spoke in a rather rude manner about PSG and French national team striker Kylian Mbappe.

In particular, he criticized his statements about South American football.

Let us remember that last year the young Frenchman said that football in South America is not as developed as in Europe.

“Mbappe is an asshole. I think this is stupid. Argentina became the world champion, and Messi became the best player of the tournament. We have a lot to learn.

You can’t talk like that about South American football, where there are so many victories at the World Cup. What can Mbappe say? For me he is a great player who will win three, four Ballon d'Ors, but he needs to keep his mouth shut. I believe that South American football is the standard. We have players who know how to play football and score,” Melo was quoted as saying by TNT Sports Brasil.

It is worth recalling that in the final game of the 2022 World Cup, the French team lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout.