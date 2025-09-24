The Football Association fines Chelsea. What led to the decision?

Punishment for the club.

Chelsea lost 1-2 away to Manchester United in their latest Premier League match. In addition to the defeat, they faced further sanctions.

Details: According to Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail, the Football Association imposed a £25,000 fine. The reason for the penalty was the team’s conduct during the match at Old Trafford.

Recently, head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed that the player’s condition still requires assessment. Palmer, meanwhile, made a significant effort to feature in the last match.

Reminder: The start of the clash against Manchester United turned into a nightmare for Chelsea. From the opening minutes, the game slipped away from Maresca’s side as they lost their first-choice goalkeeper to a red card. The manager was left with no option but to make urgent adjustments and multiple substitutions right away.