The drama continues. Eddie Howe comments on Newcastle's decision regarding Isak's transfer

The head coach shares his thoughts on the Swedish striker's possible move to another club
Transfer news Today, 04:46
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Eddie Howe discusses tactics with Alexander Isak George Wood/Getty Images

The transfer saga surrounding Alexander Isak and his potential move to Liverpool rages on. Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe has broken his silence on the unfolding events.

Details: After Benjamin Šeško chose Manchester United, the prospect of Alexander Isak leaving Newcastle for Liverpool has become almost impossible. The Magpies have yet to find a suitable replacement for the Swedish striker and are now unlikely to sell him this season. Eddie Howe, the head coach, shared his insight on the current situation at the club and around his forward:

The club will decide on Isak's future. I don't know what that decision will be. Of course, I have an outcome I want most of all. I want the best, strongest squad possible, but I also want to see players who genuinely want to play for this club.

