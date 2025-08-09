New offer for Wissa. Newcastle continue search for Isak replacement

After Yoane Wissa was left out of the squad for the friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach, news broke that Newcastle had submitted a new bid to Brentford for the player.

Details: According to Times Sport, Newcastle have made a renewed offer for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. The 28-year-old Congolese forward is eager to join the black-and-whites, and Newcastle are keen to secure his signature. The Geordies have tabled a £30 million bid, with Brentford currently weighing up the proposal.

Last season, Wissa featured in 39 matches across all competitions for Brentford, netting an impressive 20 goals and providing 5 assists. Transfermarkt values the 28-year-old at €32 million, and his current contract with Brentford runs until June next year.

Recall, Alexander Isak has refused to sign a new contract with Newcastle, expressing his desire to join Liverpool. As a result, the Swede has been suspended from training with the team.