New offer for Wissa. Newcastle continue search for Isak replacement

The Magpies remain steadfast in their pursuit
Transfer news Today, 03:53
Álvaro Hernández
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

After Yoane Wissa was left out of the squad for the friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach, news broke that Newcastle had submitted a new bid to Brentford for the player.

Details: According to Times Sport, Newcastle have made a renewed offer for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. The 28-year-old Congolese forward is eager to join the black-and-whites, and Newcastle are keen to secure his signature. The Geordies have tabled a £30 million bid, with Brentford currently weighing up the proposal.

Last season, Wissa featured in 39 matches across all competitions for Brentford, netting an impressive 20 goals and providing 5 assists. Transfermarkt values the 28-year-old at €32 million, and his current contract with Brentford runs until June next year.

Recall, Alexander Isak has refused to sign a new contract with Newcastle, expressing his desire to join Liverpool. As a result, the Swede has been suspended from training with the team.

