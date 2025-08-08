RU RU ES ES FR FR
Enough! Alexander Isak suspended from Newcastle's upcoming matches

The management's patience has run out.
Football news Today, 01:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Swede's future hangs in the balance.

Details: Several British media outlets report that 25-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak has been suspended from Newcastle United's upcoming matches and barred from training with the first team.

Reports indicate that Isak is currently training alone, with no contact with his teammates.

Earlier, it was reported that Isak skipped Newcastle's pre-season preparations, refusing to join the squad. Now, it's the club's turn to distance itself from the player.

The transfer saga involving Isak and Liverpool has been dragging on for weeks—the Magpies turned down the Reds' €120 million offer, sparking Isak's frustration as he pushes for a move to Anfield.

Last season, Isak was Newcastle's main attacking threat, featuring in 42 matches and racking up 27 goals and 6 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028.

Reminder: Alexander Isak returned to training with Newcastle

