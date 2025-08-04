Alexander Isak returns to training with Newcastle
It looks like the striker is staying.
Football news Today, 05:15Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
This summer has seen a dramatic transfer saga unfold around Alexander Isak, but it now appears he will remain with the team.
Details: According to insider Ben Jacobs, the Swedish striker has rejoined Newcastle United for training. He missed the Magpies’ Asian tour, but is now back with the squad. Isak also has a meeting scheduled with the club’s management to discuss his future.
Recently, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe addressed the rumors that the club had rejected a transfer offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak.
Reminder: After Newcastle turned down Liverpool’s €120 million bid for Alexander Isak, the Merseyside club has not rushed to make a new attempt to sign the prolific forward.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions LeagueMalmoe FFFC Copenhagen13:00
-
-
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa LeagueHamrun SpartansMaccabi Tel Aviv13:00
-
-
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions LeagueKF ShkendijaQarabag FK14:00
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions LeagueDynamo KyivPafos FC14:00
-
-
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference LeagueKlaksvikNeman Grodno14:45
-
-
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions LeagueRangersViktoria Plzen14:45
-
-
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)AccringtonOldham14:45
-
-
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 07:18 Mauro Icardi shares personal photos from a cozy family evening in Istanbul Football news Today, 07:08 Everton submits official bid to Chelsea for Dewsbury-Hall transfer Lifestyle Today, 06:48 Heading home soon. Yamal shares new photo from Korea ahead of final match in Asian tour Football news Today, 06:32 Atlético Madrid and Tottenham showed interest, but Stuttgart's young star is moving to Al-Ahli Football news Today, 06:10 Chelsea and Cucurella close to contract extension Motorsport News Today, 05:48 Franco Colapinto speaks out after disappointing Hungarian Grand Prix Football news Today, 05:47 Staying at Pyramids? Mayele comments on his future Lifestyle Today, 05:29 Vinicius shares personal holiday photo from Ibiza with brother and friends Football news Today, 05:15 Alexander Isak returns to training with Newcastle Motorsport News Today, 05:00 Fernando Alonso shared his impressions of his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Sport Predictions
Football Today Metalist 1925 vs Obolon. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Uganda vs Algeria: Who will kick off the tournament with a win? Football Today Uganda vs Algeria: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Sevilla vs Al-Qadsiah prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Football Today Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 August 2025 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025 Football Today Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025