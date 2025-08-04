Alexander Isak returns to training with Newcastle

This summer has seen a dramatic transfer saga unfold around Alexander Isak, but it now appears he will remain with the team.

Details: According to insider Ben Jacobs, the Swedish striker has rejoined Newcastle United for training. He missed the Magpies’ Asian tour, but is now back with the squad. Isak also has a meeting scheduled with the club’s management to discuss his future.

Recently, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe addressed the rumors that the club had rejected a transfer offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak.

Reminder: After Newcastle turned down Liverpool’s €120 million bid for Alexander Isak, the Merseyside club has not rushed to make a new attempt to sign the prolific forward.