Newcastle and Espanyol will face off in a friendly match on Friday, August 8. Kick-off is at 20:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for this clash.

Newcastle vs Espanyol: match preview

Newcastle ended last season with two defeats, but thanks to their rivals' slip-ups, they still secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League. The team has started preparations for the new campaign and already played four friendlies. The Magpies have yet to register a win—losing to Celtic, Arsenal, and the K-League All-Stars. Only in their latest match did they manage a draw against Tottenham—1-1. Newcastle still have two more friendlies ahead—against Espanyol and Atletico. Then, on August 16, they'll kick off their Premier League season against Aston Villa.

Espanyol finished just two points clear of the relegation zone, claiming 14th place in the La Liga table. This summer, the Catalans parted ways with their starting goalkeeper and began preseason preparations without him. They've played five friendlies with an impressive record—four wins and one draw. Espanyol faced opposition from England, Germany, and Spain. After the Newcastle game, they'll have a ten-day break before starting the La Liga season on August 17 against Atletico.

Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in their last six matches: five defeats and a draw.

Espanyol are unbeaten in six consecutive games: five wins and one draw.

Newcastle have conceded at least one goal in six straight matches, while Espanyol have scored in their last three.

Newcastle and Espanyol have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Hall; Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali; Murphy, Gordon, Barnes

Espanyol: Fortuño; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Terrats, Edu; Dolan, Hernández, Puado; Fernández

Prediction

Newcastle have yet to win this preseason, but it's worth noting their opponents have been quite strong. Espanyol are unbeaten, though the level of opposition has been different. That’s why I’m backing the Magpies to win at odds of 1.55.