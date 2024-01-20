The coach of the top African national team was hospitalized following the AFCON match

The head coach of the Senegal national team, Aliou Cissé, was hospitalized following the African Cup of Nations match against Cameroon on January 19.

As reported by CANAL+ SPORT Afrique, the coach is currently in the emergency department and is scheduled for further medical examinations.

The reason for the hospitalization of the Teranga Lions' coach has not been disclosed.

It is worth noting that Senegal convincingly defeated Cameroon with a score of 3:1, securing a place in the African Cup of Nations playoffs. Goals from Ismaïla Sarr, Diallo, and Sadio Mané sealed the victory for the reigning African champions.

Earlier, we reported that Aliou Cissé and his entire staff have not received their salaries for an extended period.