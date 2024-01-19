African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs

On Friday, January 19, in the second-round match of Group C in the Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal faced Cameroon.

Senegal made an early impact with a quick goal, as Ismaïla Sarr found the net in the 16th minute. The game then proceeded relatively evenly, with no clear opportunities near either goal. The teams went into halftime with Senegal holding a minimal advantage.

The dynamics of the game did not change significantly in the second half. Senegal found another opportunity and doubled their lead in the 71st minute, thanks to a goal from Diallo. In the dying minutes, Cameroon narrowed the gap as Charles Castelletto scored in the 83rd minute, bringing intensity back to the match. However, Sadio Mane sealed the match in injury time.

However, Cameroon couldn't mount a comeback. Senegal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the second round, collecting six points in Group C and ensuring their place in the playoffs.

𝙁𝙄𝙉 𝘿𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 | Deuxième victoire en autant de rencontres dans le groupe C pour le Sénégal qui s’impose 3-1 contre le Cameroun. Nos lions sont d’ores et déjà qualifiés en huitièmes de finale. #SENCAM #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/a8f93jzUyJ — Equipe du Sénégal (@GaindeYi) January 19, 2024

AFCON. Second Round

Senegal - Cameroon - 3:1

Goals: 1:0 - 16 Sarr, 2:0 - 71 Diallo, 2:1 - 83 Castelletto, 3:1 - 90+5 Mane