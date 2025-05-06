The Club World Cup disrupts Tuchel's plans for England's June international window

Thomas Tuchel is still adjusting to his new role as national team manager. The June window will essentially be the German’s second stint at the helm of the England squad, and he's already facing major challenges.

Details: In June, the Three Lions are set to play a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7, followed by a friendly at home against Senegal just three days later. But on June 14, the Club World Cup kicks off—a tournament with serious financial stakes.

As a result, participating clubs will be reluctant to release their players for international duty, a move Tuchel is expected to fiercely oppose, according to Inside World Football.