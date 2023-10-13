The club needs to be sold. Beckham found the cause of Manchester United's problems

Former Manchester United footballer David Beckham believes that now is the ideal time to change the management of the club.

According to the Englishman, he is not indifferent to the fate of his native team.

“I have spoken out before about the current situation at the club. This has been going on for several years now. When I was young and played for Manchester United, there was a lot of stability in the team. Same manager Ferguson, same owners. Obviously” Manchester United will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world.

What's important for us now is to bring back stability for the fans, the players, the coaching staff and the manager because that's lacking at the moment and we need to get back to talking about performances on the pitch," he said.

Beckham also added that a group of new owners will help return everything to its previous state.

"It has to happen. I'm not saying the current owners are doing a bad job because we're still achieving success on and off the field, but in my opinion now is the time for a change in who's in charge," Beckham told NBC.