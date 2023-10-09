RU RU NG NG
Beckham can become the ambassador of Manchester United

Beckham can become the ambassador of Manchester United

Football news Today, 17:08
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Beckham can become the ambassador of Manchester United Photo: https://www.instagram.com/davidbeckham/

David Beckham could become an ambassador for Manchester United if he is purchased by Sheikh Jassim, according to the Daily Mail.

It is planned that the legendary former Manchester United player will serve as a representative of the club and represent its interests in various projects and events, including collaborations with partners and sponsor-related activities. The former captain of the England national team is one of several Manchester United legends that the Qatari is looking to invite to similar positions.

If this information is confirmed, David Beckham will once again be associated with Manchester United, but this time in the role of a club ambassador.

Beckham spent a significant portion of his football career at Manchester United, where he played from 1992 to 2003, building his reputation as one of the greatest footballers of his generation. During his time at Manchester United, Beckham won numerous trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He also represented the England national team and played in four FIFA World Cup tournaments.

In addition, in 2014, MLS announced that David Beckham had exercised the option in his contract with the league, signed in 2007, allowing him to purchase a new league franchise at a reduced cost of $25 million. On September 5, 2018, the club's name, "Inter Miami," and logo were officially unveiled.

