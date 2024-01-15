The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023. All winners and results

On the fifteenth of January, FIFA held a special ceremony in London to determine the best in 2023.

At the gala evening, FIFA announced the best coaches in men's and women's football, the best goalkeepers in men's and women's football, the team of the year in men's and women's football, the best footballer and player, as well as awards for the best goal, fair play and best fans.

It should be noted that the main award - Best Male Player of the Year - was won by Argentine striker Lionel Messi. He was only beaten by Erling Haaland on extra points.

We publish the full ceremonies below.

2023 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World11

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defence: Rúben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker.

Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi.

2023 FIFA FIFPRO Women's World11

Goalkeeper: Mary Earps

Defence: Olga Carmona, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood

Midfield: Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, Lauren James, Ella Toone, Aitana Bonmatí

Attack: Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr