The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023. All winners and results
On the fifteenth of January, FIFA held a special ceremony in London to determine the best in 2023.
At the gala evening, FIFA announced the best coaches in men's and women's football, the best goalkeepers in men's and women's football, the team of the year in men's and women's football, the best footballer and player, as well as awards for the best goal, fair play and best fans.
It should be noted that the main award - Best Male Player of the Year - was won by Argentine striker Lionel Messi. He was only beaten by Erling Haaland on extra points.
We publish the full ceremonies below.
- Best FIFA Men's Coach: Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman (England Women's National Team).
- Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (Manchester United/England)
- Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil)
- Fair play award: Brazilian men's national team
- Puskás Award: Guilherme Madruga (Botafogo) - VIDEO
- Fan Award: Hugo Daniel Iniguez (Colon)
- Best FIFA Men's Player: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina)
- FIFA Women's Player of the Year: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain)
2023 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World11
Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
Defence: Rúben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker.
Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva.
Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi.
2023 FIFA FIFPRO Women's World11
Goalkeeper: Mary Earps
Defence: Olga Carmona, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood
Midfield: Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, Lauren James, Ella Toone, Aitana Bonmatí
Attack: Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr