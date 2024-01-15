The Best FIFA awards named the goalkeeper of Manchester City as the best in 2023

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson has been named the best goalkeeper in 2023 according to The Best FIFA.

The Brazilian goalkeeper helped his club win the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

In June 2017, Moraes signed a 6-year contract with Manchester City. The transfer fee was £34.9 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in football history at the time. He immediately became the main goalkeeper of the Manchester team, displacing the Chilean Claudio Bravo, who, with Ederson's arrival, began to appear on the field mostly only in domestic cup competitions.

