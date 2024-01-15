FIFA the Best team in 2023 has been named

On Monday, January 15, the FIFA The Best awards ceremony is taking place in London. One of the categories is the Best Men's Team of 2023, which includes players from various clubs - Real Madrid, PSG, Inter Miami, and predominantly from Manchester City. They are arranged in a 3-3-4 formation.

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Defenders - Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rúben Dias

Midfielders - Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham

Forwards - Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

It's worth noting that the Best Coach of the Year has already been announced.