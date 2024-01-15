FIFA The Best. Guardiola is named the Best Coach of 2023

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola has been recognized as the Best Coach of the Year in 2023 according to FIFA The Best.

In the current year, the Spanish coach achieved success with Manchester City, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Pep Guardiola has been named #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2023!



It's worth noting that on February 1, 2016, Manchester City signed a three-year contract with Guardiola, and he officially started his tenure from the 2016-2017 season. Manchester City lost its first preseason match against Bayern Munich. On August 13, 2016, Manchester City won its first match of the 2016–17 Premier League season against Sunderland