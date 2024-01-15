FIFA The Best. Lionel Messi is the best player of 2023

On Monday, January 15, in London, the FIFA The Best awards ceremony unfolded. The title of the Best Footballer of the Year 2023 was conferred upon Lionel Messi, the striker of Inter Miami and the Argentine national team.

This marks his third accolade in a storied career.

🚨🏆 OFFICIAL: Leo Messi wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2023.



ℹ️ Messi, as well as the other two finalists Haaland and Mbappé, is not present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/xV6kiERhtH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

It's worth recalling that on July 15, 2023, Lionel Messi was formally introduced as a player for Inter Miami. The Argentine maestro joined Inter Miami as a free agent, signing a contract with the club spanning two seasons, until the summer of 2025. Lionel played a pivotal role in securing his team's maiden title in history, triumphing over Nashville in the Cup League finals via a penalty shootout.

Additionally, on October 30, 2023, Lionel Messi clinched his eighth award for the world's best footballer—the coveted Golden Ball presented by France Football.