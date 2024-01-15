Aitana Bonmati wins FIFA The Best award

Spain and Barcelona footballer Aitana Bonmati has been named the best footballer according to FIFA The Best.

Together with Barcelona, she won the Spanish championship, the Spanish Cup and the Champions League. In addition, in 2023 she became a world champion with the Spanish national team. This is the first time in history that Spain has won the Women's World Cup.

Aitana Bonmatí is The Best Women’s Player 🌟



She won it 𝐀𝐋𝐋 in 2023:



▪️ World Cup

▪️ World Cup Golden Ball

▪️ Champions League

▪️ Liga F

▪️ Spanish Super Cup

▪️ Ballon d’Or

▪️ UEFA Player of the Year

▪️ The Best Player pic.twitter.com/9c13JSaNhJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 15, 2024

We would also like to remind you that Sarina Wigman, who leads the England women's national team, was named the best FIFA women's coach. And Mary Earps of Manchester United and the England national team was named FIFA's best women's goalkeeper.

Bonmati has been playing for Barcelona since 2012, having spent six years developing through La Masia's academy. She was promoted to Barcelona's first team before the 2016/17 season and was a regular in the main squad matches in the 2018/19 season. In 2019, she made the starting line-up in the first Champions League final in Barcelona's history, and later that year she was named Catalan Footballer of the Year for the first time.