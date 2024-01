Айтана Бонмати выиграла награду FIFA The Best

Aitana Bonmatí is The Best Women’s Player 🌟



She won it 𝐀𝐋𝐋 in 2023:



▪️ World Cup

▪️ World Cup Golden Ball

▪️ Champions League

▪️ Liga F

▪️ Spanish Super Cup

▪️ Ballon d’Or

▪️ UEFA Player of the Year

▪️ The Best Player pic.twitter.com/9c13JSaNhJ

— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 15, 2024