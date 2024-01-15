VIDEO. FIFA announced the winner of the Puskas Award for the best goal of the year

Brazilian footballer Guilherme Madruga from Botafogo was named the best goal scorer according to The Best FIFA.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Guilherme Madruga has won the Puskas award for 2023. 🌟🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/i4Szx1KWuB — Football Tweet ⚽️ (@Football__Tweet) January 15, 2024

Guilherme Madruga, winner of the FIFA Puskas Award! 💫#TheBest pic.twitter.com/pOOEb1m3HW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 15, 2024

The FIFA Puskás Award is a prestigious football accolade established by FIFA on October 20, 2009. This distinguished award is bestowed upon a player, irrespective of gender, who scores the most aesthetically pleasing goal of the year. The accolade is named in honor of Ferenc Puskás, the captain of the legendary Hungarian Golden Team of the 1950s. The inaugural award ceremony took place on December 21, 2009, in Switzerland.