Bayer star excluded from Netherlands squad after refusing to play for U21

The Bayer star has been dropped from the Netherlands national team because the player refused to play for the under-21 team, Goal.com reports.

Right-back Jeremy Frimpong has been excluded from the national team. The head coach of the Netherlands, Ronald Koeman, said that this is a measure of punishment for the young player. He named the squad for the September qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship against Greece and Ireland. However, Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old did not make the list despite strong performances for the club. The manager was asked about this situation, and he said that the decision was made by the Dutch Football Association, as Frimpong did not show up for the call-up of the youth team under the age of 21.

Also, he added that they are unhappy with the player that he left the team before the age of 21. They believe that he should be available at the match of any national team, so this decision from the Dutch Football Association is a kind of punishment.

The Bayer player has not been called up to the senior Netherlands squad since last autumn and is yet to make his first team debut. Frimpong has featured six times for Jong Oranje, but was not part of the team for their last six matches.