The Atletico Madrid defender is close to returning to his homeland

The Atletico Madrid and Turkish national team defender Çağlar Söyüncü is close to changing clubs.

According to information from the well-known football journalist Nicolo Schira, the defender's move to Fenerbahçe on a loan basis is in the final stages. An official announcement about the deal is expected to be made soon.

The 27-year-old Söyüncü joined Atletico in the summer from Leicester as a free agent but did not become a regular in the new team. The center-back has played only nine matches in the current season, spending 213 minutes on the field in all competitions.

In Turkey, the defender has not played since 2016 when he moved from Aliağa to the German side Freiburg. From 2018 to 2023, the Turkish footballer represented Leicester.

In January, Fenerbahçe also secured the loan of central midfielder Rade Krunić from Milan. The Yellow Canaries lead the Turkish Süper Lig after 21 rounds, three points ahead of their closest pursuer.