The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined

On Wednesday, February 7th, the two finalists of the African Cup of Nations, who will vie for the tournament's premier title, were determined.

The first finalist of the 2024 African Cup of Nations emerged from the clash between the Nigerian and South African national teams. The game extended into a penalty shootout, with the Nigerians taking the spot-kicks, while Nwabili saved two attempts.

In the second semi-final, the Ivorian and DR Congo national teams battled for a place in the African Cup of Nations final. The Ivorians took the lead in the 65th minute when Lionel Mpasi's clumsy strike found the net. This was sufficient to secure their spot in the final.

Read more: The finalists of the 2023 Asian Cup have been determined

Thus, it is the Nigerian and Ivorian national teams that have advanced to the final and will contest for the ultimate title. These teams met previously in the tournament during the group stage, with Nigeria emerging victorious 1-0. Overall, in their previous five matches, Nigeria celebrated victory three times, while Ivory Coast won twice.

The Nigerian national team has claimed the African Cup of Nations title thrice: in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Ivory Coast has lifted the trophy twice - in 1992 and 2015. Additionally, Nigeria has been runners-up four times and third-place finishers seven times. Ivory Coast, on the other hand, has been runners-up twice and third-place finishers four times.

It is worth noting that one player from each team is included among the best attackers in the history of the African Cup of Nations. Laurent Pokou from Ivory Coast has scored 14 goals, placing him second on the list of top scorers. Nigeria's Rashidi Yekini ranks third with 13 goals.

Furthermore, the teams that were defeated in the semi-finals, the South African and DR Congo national teams, will compete in the third-place match. The game will take place on Saturday, February 10th, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

The final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will take place the following day on Sunday, February 11th, also commencing at 21:00 Central European Time.