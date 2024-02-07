RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined

The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined

Football news Today, 17:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined

On Wednesday, February 7th, the two finalists of the African Cup of Nations, who will vie for the tournament's premier title, were determined.

The first finalist of the 2024 African Cup of Nations emerged from the clash between the Nigerian and South African national teams. The game extended into a penalty shootout, with the Nigerians taking the spot-kicks, while Nwabili saved two attempts.

In the second semi-final, the Ivorian and DR Congo national teams battled for a place in the African Cup of Nations final. The Ivorians took the lead in the 65th minute when Lionel Mpasi's clumsy strike found the net. This was sufficient to secure their spot in the final.

Read more: The finalists of the 2023 Asian Cup have been determined

Thus, it is the Nigerian and Ivorian national teams that have advanced to the final and will contest for the ultimate title. These teams met previously in the tournament during the group stage, with Nigeria emerging victorious 1-0. Overall, in their previous five matches, Nigeria celebrated victory three times, while Ivory Coast won twice.

The Nigerian national team has claimed the African Cup of Nations title thrice: in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Ivory Coast has lifted the trophy twice - in 1992 and 2015. Additionally, Nigeria has been runners-up four times and third-place finishers seven times. Ivory Coast, on the other hand, has been runners-up twice and third-place finishers four times.

It is worth noting that one player from each team is included among the best attackers in the history of the African Cup of Nations. Laurent Pokou from Ivory Coast has scored 14 goals, placing him second on the list of top scorers. Nigeria's Rashidi Yekini ranks third with 13 goals.

Furthermore, the teams that were defeated in the semi-finals, the South African and DR Congo national teams, will compete in the third-place match. The game will take place on Saturday, February 10th, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

The final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will take place the following day on Sunday, February 11th, also commencing at 21:00 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
Nigeria Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week Golf News Today, 14:27 One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week
"United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase Football news Today, 14:09 "United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024