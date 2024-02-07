Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON

The Ivory Coast and DR Congo national teams battled for a spot in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In the first 45 minutes, neither team managed to delight the spectators at the stadium in Abidjan with goals. Towards the end of the half, the tournament hosts created two dangerous moments, but Sebastian Haller and Franck Kessie lacked precision in their strikes.

In the second half, both teams fought for the initiative, but the Elephants appeared sharper. Another chance fell to Kessie, but he couldn't outplay the visiting goalkeeper. In the 65th minute, the Ivorians took the lead. Haller's awkward shot flew over Lionel Mpasi, as the ball deceitfully bounced off the turf and changed trajectory, finding the top corner of the net.

Sebastien Desabre reacted to the conceded goal with a triple substitution. The Leopards intensified their attacks, but it didn't yield the expected result. As a result, the tournament hosts advance and will have the chance to become champions of Africa for the third time in their history.

In the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Elephants will face Nigeria, who today defeated South Africa in a penalty shootout. The AFCON final will take place on Sunday, February 11th, in Abidjan.

⌚ FULL-TIME!



Sebastian Haller snatches the victory for the Elephants with a superb second half volley! 💪#CIVRDC | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/ynb8n71oJ3 — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 7, 2024

