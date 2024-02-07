Nigeria by a penalty shootout defeated South Africa and advanced to the final of the AFCON

The first finalist of the 2024 African Cup of Nations was determined in the showdown between Nigeria and South Africa.

The first half of the game unfolded predictably cautiously. Neither team could boast a significant gameplay advantage, and there were few notable moments. One standout was a dangerous shot from Evidence Makgopa, expertly saved by Stanley Nwabili with an impressive leap.

In the second 45 minutes, the dynamics remained largely unchanged: both teams continued to display pragmatic football. In the 64th minute, Nigeria was awarded a penalty for a foul by Mothobi Mvala in his team's penalty area. The penalty was confidently converted by William Troost-Ekong.

Towards the end of regular time, an extraordinary incident occurred: Nigerians broke into a counterattack, culminating in a goal by Victor Osimhen. However, after VAR review, the referee not only disallowed the goal but also awarded a penalty to the Super Eagles goal, as the attack began with a foul from Alhassan Yusuf in Nwabili's penalty area. Teboho Mokoena converted the penalty.

This unpleasant turn of events negatively impacted the Nigerian team, which found itself under pressure. South Africa spent the compensatory time attacking and could have secured a victory. The Nigerians were fortunate to push the game into overtime, which they barely managed to navigate.

In the 115th minute, the South African team was reduced to ten men. Grant Kekana halted Nigeria's swift attack with a foul, earning himself a straight red card.

Unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage, the Super Eagles, found themselves in a penalty shootout. Precisely, it was the Nigerians who took the spot-kicks, while Nwabili thwarted two attempts.

Nigeria will vie for the title of African champion against the winner of the Ivory Coast vs. DR Congo match, which will kick off at 21:00.

African Cup of Nations, semi-final

Nigeria - South Africa 1:1 4:2 penalties

Goals: Troost-Ekong, 67 (penalty) - Mokoena, 90 (penalty)

Red card: Kekana, 115