RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Nigeria by a penalty shootout defeated South Africa and advanced to the final of the AFCON

Nigeria by a penalty shootout defeated South Africa and advanced to the final of the AFCON

Football news Today, 14:53
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Nigeria by a penalty shootout defeated South Africa and advanced to the final of the AFCON Nigeria by a penalty shootout defeated South Africa and advanced to the final of the AFCON

The first finalist of the 2024 African Cup of Nations was determined in the showdown between Nigeria and South Africa.

The first half of the game unfolded predictably cautiously. Neither team could boast a significant gameplay advantage, and there were few notable moments. One standout was a dangerous shot from Evidence Makgopa, expertly saved by Stanley Nwabili with an impressive leap.

In the second 45 minutes, the dynamics remained largely unchanged: both teams continued to display pragmatic football. In the 64th minute, Nigeria was awarded a penalty for a foul by Mothobi Mvala in his team's penalty area. The penalty was confidently converted by William Troost-Ekong.

Towards the end of regular time, an extraordinary incident occurred: Nigerians broke into a counterattack, culminating in a goal by Victor Osimhen. However, after VAR review, the referee not only disallowed the goal but also awarded a penalty to the Super Eagles goal, as the attack began with a foul from Alhassan Yusuf in Nwabili's penalty area. Teboho Mokoena converted the penalty.

This unpleasant turn of events negatively impacted the Nigerian team, which found itself under pressure. South Africa spent the compensatory time attacking and could have secured a victory. The Nigerians were fortunate to push the game into overtime, which they barely managed to navigate.

In the 115th minute, the South African team was reduced to ten men. Grant Kekana halted Nigeria's swift attack with a foul, earning himself a straight red card.

Unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage, the Super Eagles, found themselves in a penalty shootout. Precisely, it was the Nigerians who took the spot-kicks, while Nwabili thwarted two attempts.

Nigeria will vie for the title of African champion against the winner of the Ivory Coast vs. DR Congo match, which will kick off at 21:00.

African Cup of Nations, semi-final
Nigeria - South Africa 1:1 4:2 penalties
Goals: Troost-Ekong, 67 (penalty) - Mokoena, 90 (penalty)
Red card: Kekana, 115

Related teams and leagues
Nigeria South Africa Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week Golf News Today, 14:27 One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024