The referee Nigeria vs South Africa after VAR canceled goal and awarded penalty in other goalposts

The last minutes of the main time in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Nigeria and South Africa ended in a grand drama.

By the 85th minute of the match, Nigeria was winning 1-0 and after Victor Osimhen's goal, it seemed that the winner of the match was settled. However, the VAR referees asked chief referee Amin Omar to review the replay of the episode that started the goal attack.

As it turned out, the moment started in the Nigeria penalty area when Super Eagles defender Alhassan Yusuf hit Percy Tau's leg. It was surprising how unfortunate a substitution it was from Nigeria's coaching staff, as Yusuf came on the pitch as the second half progressed.

One replay was enough for the referee to make a clear decision: a penalty in favor of South Africa.

That goal tied the match (1-1) and put the game into overtime.