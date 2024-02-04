Williams' confession. WhoScored has named the team for the round of 8 of the AFCON

Statistical portal WhoScored has named its version of the best team of the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations.

According to WhoScored's ratings, the best player of the stage was South Africa's goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who saved four out of five penalties in the post-match penalty shootout against Cape Verde. His performance was rated at 9.32 points.

The top-3 also included Wilfried Singo, representing Ivory Coast (8.05 points), and DR Congo's defender Arthur Masuaku (7.83).

Team of the Round of 8 AFCON by WhoScored

The semi-final matches of AFCON will take place on February 7th. Nigeria will face South Africa, while Ivory Coast will compete against DR Congo for a spot in the final.