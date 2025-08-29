"That's not the level we need" - Hugo Broos comments on the absence of Sundowns players from upcoming squad

Only the strongest are needed!

The response was firm and fair.

Details: Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos addressed the decision to leave out five Mamelodi Sundowns players: Khuliso Mudau, Jayden Adams, Fawaaz Basadien, Grant Kekana, and Thapelo Morena.

The Belgian coach explained Mudau's absence as a result of limited game time, and noted that Basadien and Adams were omitted due to a dip in form:

“Grant Kekana is injured, so he’s not ready to play with us. We talked about Jayden [Adams], and I think right now he’s not at the level we expect. If you look at Fawaaz [Basadien], it’s the same; his level isn’t what we need. As for Thapelo Morena, he just recovered from injury; his first match back was only against Kaizer Chiefs. At the moment, I don’t think Morena is ready for these kinds of games. Mudau isn’t playing for Sundowns due to contract issues, so we picked Zuko Mdunyelwa, as he has the qualities we need.” Broos stated.

The matches against Lesotho and Nigeria are scheduled for September 5 and 9, respectively. Currently, Bafana Bafana leads the group with 4 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss.

