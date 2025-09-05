Victory and triumph! Bafana Bafana cruise to a resounding win over Lesotho

Hugo Broos' team takes a major step toward advancing from the group.

Everything went smoothly and confidently.

Details: Today, Bafana Bafana delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Lesotho in the seventh round of Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

By the 16th minute, Nkota was on hand at the far post to finish a cross and open the scoring.

The teams went into halftime with Hugo Broos' side holding a slender lead. But after the break, South Africa struck twice in just four minutes: in the 63rd minute, Foster doubled Bafana's advantage, and four minutes later Oswin Appollis made it a rout—0:3.

How Foster found the back of the net in the 62nd minute! pic.twitter.com/TgkkPDzECe — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 5, 2025

And the third from Appollis!! pic.twitter.com/cEKeEJsHGy — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 5, 2025

As a result, Bafana Bafana now sit atop Group C. Trailing behind are Benin, Rwanda, Nigeria, Lesotho, with Zimbabwe currently anchoring the table.

Bafana Bafana's next match is set for September 9, when they host Nigeria.

Reminder: FIFA leaves South Africa in limbo in World Cup qualifying. What's going on?