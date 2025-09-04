Prediction on game Total over 167 Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 6, 2025, at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, the Atlanta Dream will face the Los Angeles Sparks in a regular-season WNBA matchup. Let's break down the best bet for team scoring in this clash.

Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream are having a phenomenal season, confidently holding second place overall in the WNBA standings with a 27-14 record. They top the Eastern Conference, leading the New York Liberty by three wins. The team has already secured a playoff berth, and with three games remaining, their focus is on locking down second place and heading into the postseason with maximum momentum.

Atlanta have shown consistency in recent outings: a commanding 78-67 win over Dallas, a spectacular 93-76 road victory against Connecticut, and another triumph over the Los Angeles Sparks, 86-75. In that game, Rhyne Howard led the charge with 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists. However, Atlanta will be without one of their key players in the upcoming matchup—Allisha Gray, who is sidelined due to injury. She is the team's top scorer, averaging 18.6 points per game.

The head-to-head history also favors Atlanta: in their last six home games against the Sparks, they've celebrated victory five times, suffering just one defeat.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks enter a decisive stretch of the season in a tough spot. They're battling for the eighth and final playoff spot and, while their chances are slim, they're still alive.

The Sparks face a daunting schedule: after Atlanta, they take on Dallas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Their form is shaky—just two wins in their last five games, coming against Seattle (91-85) and Washington (81-78). That's why getting a win in this upcoming game is crucial.

Kelsey Plum has been the Sparks' leader this season, averaging 19.9 points and 5.9 assists per game. But in their previous meeting with Atlanta, it was Dearica Hamby who stood out—posting 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

However, recent head-to-head results haven't gone the Sparks' way. They've lost each of their last five meetings with Atlanta.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Atlanta Dream have won 5 of their last 6 games.

Atlanta Dream have won 4 of their last 6 home games.

Atlanta Dream have won their last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Atlanta Dream have won 4 of the last 5 home head-to-head matchups.

Prediction for Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks

Atlanta come into this matchup in top form and are extremely comfortable on their home court, riding an impressive home streak. The situation is much different for Los Angeles. The Sparks need nothing less than victories to keep their playoff hopes alive. Given Atlanta's strong home form and LA's motivation, expect an open, high-scoring contest with both sides looking for attacking opportunities. Atlanta will aim to thrill their fans, while the Sparks will fight for every chance to reach the postseason. My bet for this game is over 167 total points at odds of 1.68.