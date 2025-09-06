RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The Lesotho vs South Africa match made football history. Why?

The Lesotho vs South Africa match made football history. Why?

A unique match took place in Bloemfontein
Football news Today, 11:50
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The Lesotho vs South Africa match made football history. Why? Photo: x.com/MDNnewss

The South Africa national team defeated Lesotho 3-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, taking another step toward reaching the tournament’s final stage for the first time since 2010.

Although the match was technically an “away” fixture for South Africa, it was held in Bloemfontein, less than 150 kilometers from Maseru, Lesotho’s capital. Lesotho itself lacks stadiums that meet FIFA requirements for hosting official matches.

This game was a true rarity in world football. Lesotho is completely surrounded by South Africa, making it one of only three enclaves in the world, alongside San Marino and Vatican City, which are both within Italy. However, Vatican City is not a FIFA member, and San Marino has never faced Italy in an official competition.

Thus, the Lesotho-South Africa clash stands as the only instance in football history where a nation has played against the country that completely surrounds it.

Related teams and leagues
Lesotho Lesotho Schedule Lesotho News
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
Related Game News
Victory and triumph! Bafana Bafana cruise to a resounding win over Lesotho Football news Yesterday, 14:24 Victory and triumph! Bafana Bafana cruise to a resounding win over Lesotho
Lesotho national team threatens to protest against Bafana Bafana if they field Teboho Mokoena Football news Yesterday, 09:28 Lesotho national team threatens to protest against Bafana Bafana if they field Teboho Mokoena
Hugo Broos Football news 29 aug 2025, 06:00 "That's not the level we need" - Hugo Broos comments on the absence of Sundowns players from upcoming squad
Related Team News
Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025 Football news 03 sep 2025, 15:19 Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025
Sekhukhune United signs young Bafana Bafana midfielder Football news 02 sep 2025, 07:30 Sekhukhune United signs young Bafana Bafana midfielder
FIFA leaves South Africa in limbo in World Cup qualifying. What's going on? Football news 02 sep 2025, 07:14 FIFA leaves South Africa in limbo in World Cup qualifying. What's going on?
Related Tournament News
One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o Football news Today, 09:32 One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Egypt Football news Today, 08:22 Mohamed Salah shares photos from the match against Ethiopia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday Seven Football news Yesterday, 17:08 CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday Seven
Nigeria vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 6, 2025 Football news 04 sep 2025, 15:18 Nigeria vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 6, 2025
Ivory Coast vs Burundi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025 Football news 04 sep 2025, 13:32 Ivory Coast vs Burundi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025
Morocco vs Niger: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025 Football news 03 sep 2025, 17:54 Morocco vs Niger: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores