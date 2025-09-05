RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lesotho national team threatens to protest against Bafana Bafana if they field Teboho Mokoena

Tensions rise ahead of the upcoming clash.
Bafana Bafana have been warned of the consequences should they breach the rules.

Details: According to FARPost, the Lesotho national team plans to file a protest after the match against Bafana Bafana if the latter field the suspended player.

Lesotho Football Association General Secretary Mohosi Mohapi stated that his team will not tolerate such blatant rule-breaking and is ready to appeal to the relevant authorities if necessary.

Lesotho also claims that Mokoena should not have played against them in March, when Bafana secured a 2-0 victory. After the match, it was discovered that Mokoena was actually suspended, yet he still featured for his team.

At that time, Lesotho lodged a protest with FIFA, but the appeal deadline had already passed.

Reminder: Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025

