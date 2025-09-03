Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025

In the seventh round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Lesotho will face South Africa. Here’s all the information on when and where to watch the match.

Lesotho vs South Africa: What you need to know about the match

Lesotho find themselves in a difficult situation, fighting to break into the top two of their qualifying group. After six games, they have collected six points. With other teams in the group also lacking consistency, Lesotho sit in fifth place but trail the second-placed side by only two points. With four rounds still to play, every match will be crucial for Lesotho, and they must maximise their points haul.

The same can be said for South Africa, though their position is far more secure. After six matches, Bafana Bafana have earned 13 points and lead Group C. Their advantage over second place stands at five points, a comfortable cushion. Still, with four fixtures remaining, they cannot afford to ease off if they want to secure another World Cup appearance.

Lesotho vs South Africa: When and where will the match take place?

The seventh-round qualifier between Lesotho and South Africa will be played on Friday, September 5, with kick-off at 18:00.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 19:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Lesotho vs South Africa: where to watch the match online

In Africa, the match will be broadcast on SuperSport and DStv. Fans worldwide can follow the action on FIFA+. In South Africa, the game will also be shown on SABC.

In the United States, coverage will be available on ESPN+.