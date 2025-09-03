CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday Seven

Key information for fans.

This week, national team action continues, and in the African zone, the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup rolls on.

Matchday Seven will be played from Wednesday, September 3, through Monday, September 6. The round kicks off with the clash between Gabon and Seychelles and will conclude with Nigeria taking on Rwanda.

Our team brings you the full schedule, results, and the updated standings from the CAF World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

All kick-off times – CET

World Cup Qualifiers. Matchday 7

September 3

15:00 Seychelles – Gabon 0:4

September 4

15:00 Chad – Ghana

18:00 Guinea-Bissau – Sierra Leone

18:00 Angola – Libya

18:00 Mauritius – Cape Verde

18:00 São Tomé and Príncipe – Equatorial Guinea

18:00 Madagascar – Central African Republic

21:00 Cameroon – Eswatini

21:00 Algeria – Botswana

21:00 Tunisia – Liberia

21:00 Mali – Comoros

September 5

14:00 South Sudan – DR Congo

14:00 Somalia – Guinea

15:00 Kenya – Gambia

15:00 Namibia – Malawi

18:00 Djibouti – Burkina Faso

18:00 Benin – Zimbabwe

18:00 Lesotho – South Africa

18:00 Uganda – Mozambique

21:00 Egypt – Ethiopia

21:00 Mauritania – Togo

21:00 Senegal – Sudan

21:00 Morocco – Niger

21:00 Côte d’Ivoire – Burundi

September 6

18:00 Nigeria – Rwanda

World Cup Qualifiers. Standings