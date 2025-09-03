CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday Seven
This week, national team action continues, and in the African zone, the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup rolls on.
Matchday Seven will be played from Wednesday, September 3, through Monday, September 6. The round kicks off with the clash between Gabon and Seychelles and will conclude with Nigeria taking on Rwanda.
Our team brings you the full schedule, results, and the updated standings from the CAF World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
All kick-off times – CET
World Cup Qualifiers. Matchday 7
- September 3
15:00 Seychelles – Gabon 0:4
- September 4
15:00 Chad – Ghana
18:00 Guinea-Bissau – Sierra Leone
18:00 Angola – Libya
18:00 Mauritius – Cape Verde
18:00 São Tomé and Príncipe – Equatorial Guinea
18:00 Madagascar – Central African Republic
21:00 Cameroon – Eswatini
21:00 Algeria – Botswana
21:00 Tunisia – Liberia
21:00 Mali – Comoros
- September 5
14:00 South Sudan – DR Congo
14:00 Somalia – Guinea
15:00 Kenya – Gambia
15:00 Namibia – Malawi
18:00 Djibouti – Burkina Faso
18:00 Benin – Zimbabwe
18:00 Lesotho – South Africa
18:00 Uganda – Mozambique
21:00 Egypt – Ethiopia
21:00 Mauritania – Togo
21:00 Senegal – Sudan
21:00 Morocco – Niger
21:00 Côte d’Ivoire – Burundi
- September 6
18:00 Nigeria – Rwanda